Epic Cash (EPIC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.88 Million

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Epic Cash has a market cap of $7.88 million and $45,454.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded 72.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00049155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00224508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00103314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,848,720 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

