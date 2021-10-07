EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of EPR Properties worth $40,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 313.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 322,899 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $13,578,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $11,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

