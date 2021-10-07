EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 59.55% from the company’s current price.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 198,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,420. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $4,928,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 75.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

