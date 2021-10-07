Equal Price Tops $0.0012 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Equal has a market cap of $505,828.45 and $26,920.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Equal has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00050215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00234582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00104401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

