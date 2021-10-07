Equalizer Hits Market Cap of $12.33 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $12.33 million and $2.89 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00094007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,846.04 or 1.00144329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.16 or 0.06478076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

