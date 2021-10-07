Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Insider Stephen Connelly Sells 8,092 Shares

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,724.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EQ traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.33. 131,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,340. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. Equillium, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 19.99.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equillium by 99.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Equillium in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Equillium by 413.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

