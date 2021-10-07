Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.83% of Equinix worth $9,242,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX stock opened at $762.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $829.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $780.09.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

