Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after acquiring an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQNR. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

EQNR stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.87, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

