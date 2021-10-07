Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $25.96

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $25.35. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 44,705 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $4,007,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

