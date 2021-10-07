Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. raised their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

EQH stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 44,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,473. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

