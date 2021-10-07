Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Foot Locker, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $6.68 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

NYSE:FL opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,305 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

