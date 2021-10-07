Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Abiomed, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Abiomed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Shares of ABMD opened at $337.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.04. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

