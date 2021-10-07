Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hercules Capital, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hercules Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million.

Shares of HTGC opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 112.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

