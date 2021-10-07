Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 7th (ACXIF, ALLE, AYI, BBDC, CARR, CTRE, DENN, DM, DOV, EDRVF)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, October 7th:

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

