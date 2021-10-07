Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Up 20.2% in September

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $494.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 86.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

