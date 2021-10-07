Ergo (ERG) Reaches Market Cap of $357.63 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $11.17 or 0.00020548 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $357.63 million and $4.89 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,369.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.07 or 0.06638095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.67 or 0.00330469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $609.84 or 0.01121657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00099922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.13 or 0.00515230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.85 or 0.00343666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.86 or 0.00328978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005346 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

