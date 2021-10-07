Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of ESPGY remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Esprit has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Esprit Company Profile
