Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.25

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essentra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -0.54.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

