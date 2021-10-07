Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $321.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS stock opened at $328.87 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.38 and a 200-day moving average of $307.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

