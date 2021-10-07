Etherisc DIP Token Price Reaches $0.0983 on Top Exchanges (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $18.86 million and $47,253.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Etherisc DIP Token

DIP is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

