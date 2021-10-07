ETHplode Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $39,730.61 and $11.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00050264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00234625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00104055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011977 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,864,894 coins and its circulating supply is 43,850,794 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

