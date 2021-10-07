Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $3,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 178.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth $9,687,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Etsy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $209.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.06 and a 200 day moving average of $194.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

