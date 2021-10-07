Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,486,271 shares.The stock last traded at $10.21 and had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Euronav alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 11.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,916,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 200,546 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after buying an additional 802,817 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth $190,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.