Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Update

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 71,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ESEA stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.23. 5,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.94. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 22.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 12,595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

