Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.44

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.44 and traded as high as $34.84. Euroseas shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 89,427 shares changing hands.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

