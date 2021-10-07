Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,614 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 5.60% of Evans Bancorp worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,334,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $86,796. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.22. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

