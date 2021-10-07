EvenCoin (EVN) Achieves Market Cap of $95,774.30

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $95,774.30 and approximately $215,312.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.08 or 0.00540491 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000986 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $635.78 or 0.01176510 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.