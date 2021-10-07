Everest (ID) Market Cap Hits $47.73 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $47.73 million and $715,126.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everest has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everest Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

