Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on RE. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.07. 202,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,789. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

