Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.52% of Everest Re Group worth $153,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 170.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after purchasing an additional 384,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after purchasing an additional 121,025 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.75.

Shares of RE opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

