Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 185,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 57,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,383. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

