EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.88

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

