Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,800 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 676.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$30.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

EVKIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

