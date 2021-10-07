ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,977.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $846,736.63 and approximately $2,977.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00016705 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001288 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 315.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005912 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

