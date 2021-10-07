Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Short Interest Update

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 262,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exterran alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exterran will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.