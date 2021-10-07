Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Update

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.14.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,908. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.83 and a 200 day moving average of $161.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

