EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.08 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $7.73. 848,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.53. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

