F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) PT Lowered to $13.50

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNB. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 150,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $611,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

