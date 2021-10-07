F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Price Down 3.6%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) shares dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 1,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 547,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

FXLV has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F45 Training currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. Analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

