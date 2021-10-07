F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.11.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $197.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total value of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,528 shares of company stock worth $2,324,217 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

