Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $41,086.25 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total value of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.22. 28,268,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,797,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.46. The firm has a market cap of $928.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

