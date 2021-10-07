Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Toronto Dominion Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 173,876 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Facebook worth $797,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $929,571,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.43. The stock had a trading volume of 874,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

