Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Decreased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $3,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 372,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after buying an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $929,571,298 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.98. 432,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The firm has a market cap of $941.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.46. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

