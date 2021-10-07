Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by TRB Advisors LP

TRB Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 5.9% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.43. 874,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.46. The stock has a market cap of $945.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock worth $929,571,298. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

