Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.9% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Facebook worth $13,454,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,987,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,515,864,000 after acquiring an additional 489,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $338.01. 141,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock worth $929,571,298. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

