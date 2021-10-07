Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,878,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 7.6% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.07% of Facebook worth $653,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock worth $929,571,298. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

FB traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $335.07. 948,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.46. The firm has a market cap of $944.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

