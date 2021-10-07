Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 14.9% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $427,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $334.17. The stock had a trading volume of 502,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.46. The stock has a market cap of $942.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $929,571,298 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.