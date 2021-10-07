Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lifted by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.6% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $66,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,228,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $427,203,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $3,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock worth $929,571,298. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $334.54. The company had a trading volume of 533,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The company has a market capitalization of $943.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.