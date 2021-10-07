FairGame (FAIR) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, FairGame has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $563,644.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001891 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005518 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00046461 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.