Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading Down 0.4%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 334 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 338.50 ($4.42). Approximately 1,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 414.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 381.70. The company has a market capitalization of £170.80 million and a PE ratio of -9.48.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.